Marathon Petroleum (MPC +3.2% ) is nicely higher after Cowen upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $43 price target, raised from $37, saying the market does not fully appreciate the company's capitalization improvement given its Speedway business sale.

The sale was the first and most meaningful step in Marathon's value creation process, says Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman.

Marathon also has "potentially accretive opportunities for corporate restructuring that should improve resiliency in a bearish refining margin environment," Gabelman writes.

MPC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.