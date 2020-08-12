Triumph Group downgraded at JPM on cash hit from aero downturn
Aug. 12, 2020 1:48 PM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)TGIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Triumph Group (TGI -12.3%) is one of today's biggest losers after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with an $8 price target, cut from $10, citing the challenging path it faces to achieve positive run-rate cash flow due to its financial commitments.
- "Triumph's Q1 cash burn and ensuing debt raise reflect the difficult path for the company through the aero downturn," JPM's Seth Seifman writes, and the result is "a strained capital structure that should limit equity investor interest."
- Seifman says he does not see annual cash flow turning positive until "a solid aero recovery gathers steam and some required cash payments tail off," implying FY 2024 at the earliest.
- Triumph "has liquidity to manage a few years' of cash burn but meaningful improvement in the company's balance sheet would likely require an equity offering," according to Seifman.
- TGI's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.