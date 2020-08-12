JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is up 3.1% , adding on to the day's gains of 5.7% , after posting Q2 earnings that easily cleared consensus bars on top and bottom lines.

Revenues rose 36.3% to 5.84B yuan, led by gains in core live streaming.

In particular, Bigo segment revenue rose nearly 150% from the prior year, to 3.06B yuan.

Non-GAAP attributable net income from continuing operations rose 38%, to 493.6M yuan (about $69.9M), amid lower operating losses at Bigo.

Along with the overall number of global average mobile monthly active users (up 21% to 457.1M), mobile MAUs of Likee rose 86.2% to 150.3M; mobile MAUs of global live streaming rose 20.4% to 102.3M (41.2M from YY, up 6%, and 61.1M from outside of China, including 29.4M from Bigo Live, up 41.3%, and 31.7M from HAGO, up 25.3%).

Average mobile MAUs of its video communication service came to 204.4M. Paying users fell 2.2% to 4.1M, mainly due to COVID-19 impact, the company says.

A series of online charity events on Bigo Live enhanced its brand recognition, CEO David Xueling Li says. "As a result, during the quarter, Bigo Live's mobile MAUs and paying users achieved very impressive growth, and live streaming revenues of Bigo segment contributed more than half of our total live streaming revenues for the first time ever."

Revenue breakout: Live streaming, 5.61B yuan (up 40%); Other, 232.3M yuan (down 18%).

For Q3 it expects revenues to grow 26.7%-29.9% - to 5.85B-6B yuan, excluding last year's revenue contribution from Huya.

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

