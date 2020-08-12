The U.S. government says it will maintain 15% tariffs on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the European Union to resolve a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies.

U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer says the EU failed to take the actions necessary to come into compliance with World Trade Organization decisions.

The USTR ignored requests from European officials and U.S. lawmakers to drop tariffs on EU food, wine and spirits, but did not add tariffs to vodka, gin and beer as it had threatened.

Airbus says it "trusts that Europe will respond appropriately to defend its interests and the interests of all the European companies and sectors, including Airbus, targeted by these tariffs."

But trade groups fear an escalation of the dispute in the fall when the EU is expected to win WTO approval to hit back with its own tariffs over subsidies for Boeing (NYSE:BA).