Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) will build only one of four proposed pipelines during the first phase of its Driftwood LNG export project if it decides to move forward, according to the company's new investor presentation.

Tellurian says the cutbacks combined with a focus on lower cost feedgas supplies will allow it to cut total initial project capital costs by 30%.

While the broader pipeline plans are not dead and could be revisited as market conditions warrant, Tellurian for now will defer its 2B cf/day Permian Global Access Pipeline and B cf/day Haynesville Global Access Pipeline, according to the presentation.

The proposed 2B cf/d Delhi Connector Pipeline was part of the presentation, but the company implied that project also has been deferred when it said the first phase of construction will include only the Driftwood terminal and the already permitted 4B cf/day Driftwood Pipeline.

The moves come as global market conditions have led to widespread cargo cancellations at existing U.S. liquefaction terminals this summer and prompted multiple developers of new terminal projects, including Tellurian, to delay FIDs until 2021.