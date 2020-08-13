Asia-Pacific markets mixed ahead of U.S. data

Japan +1.94% , rising to near six-month high driven by strong gains in semiconductor-related stocks after U.S. peer rally.

China +0.35% .

Hong Kong -0.12% .

Australia -0.76% . The jobless rate rose to 7.5% from 7.4% in June, under forecasts of 7.8%, while full-time jobs rose 43,500. Still the unemployment rate surged to a 22-year high, according to Reuters.

The damage done by lockdowns was clear in the number of unemployed which topped 1M for the first time ever while employment was still 500,000 below its March level.

U.S. stock futures are trading flat. Dow +0.04% ; Nasdaq -0.08% . S&P flat.

Data to watch: July Germany CPI, Germany July Wholesale and U.S. Jobless Claims.