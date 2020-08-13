Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.39 misses by $0.19 ; GAAP EPS of $2.89 beats by $0.39 .

Revenue of $246.49M (+19.1% Y/Y) beats by $55.68M .

Adjusted EBITDA of $124.2M.

“During the second quarter alone, we generated free cash flow of approximately $126 million and opportunistically sold non-core assets, contributing to a net debt reduction of over $180 million, or approximately 25 percent, to $549 million and increasing our liquidity to $468 million at June 30," commented Kevin Mackay, President and CEO.

Press Release