How are mall owners coping with the coronavirus crisis? They're looking to scoop up high-profile tenants.

Fresh off a deal to buy Brooks Brothers out of bankruptcy for $325M (with Authentic Brands), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), the largest U.S. mall owner, and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY), another major shopping center player, are in advanced talks to purchase J.C. Penney's (OTCPK:JCPNQ) retail operations.

While higher offers were made, the two offered certain concessions over lease agreements that bankrupt Penney and its lenders viewed as delivering better value.

Simon has also been exploring the possibility of turning over space left by ailing department stores like Penney into Amazon distribution hubs.