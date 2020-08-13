European markets lower with U.S. jobs data in focus

London -1.03% as a clutch of blue-chip firms traded ex-dividend.

Germany -0.16% .

France -0.07% .

Earnings: TUI swung to net loss of €1.42B due to pandemic.

The U.S. government maintained tariffs on Airbus and a host of other European goods to 15% on the planes and 25% tariffs on other European goods, despite moves by the EU to resolve a long-standing dispute over aircraft subsidies.

Also, investors are tracking the lack of progress in negotiations over a U.S. pandemic relief package and await the latest U.S. jobless claims data.