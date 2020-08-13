The coronavirus crisis "has cast a long shadow" over crude demand, the IEA said in its latest oil market report, as it lowered its forecasts for the first time in several months.

Due to ongoing weakness in the aviation and travel sectors, the agency sees global crude demand for 2020 at 91.1M barrels per day, down 140K bpd from a previous projection and reflecting a fall of 8.1M bpd Y/Y.

The agency also revised down its 2021 global oil demand estimate by 240K barrels per day to 97.1M bpd.

The report comes shortly after oil majors from BP to Shell reported historic losses in the second quarter as lockdown measures led to an unparalleled shock for energy markets.

Crude futures -0.4% to $42.51/bbl.

