More Broadway shows are finding a home in the streaming world during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Diana," a musical based on the life of Princess Diana, will be released on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) next year ahead of its rescheduled Broadway debut on May 25, 2021 (it had originally been slated for an official opening in March 2020).

"Hamilton," the runaway Broadway hit, also began streaming on Disney+ earlier this summer, while "The Prom," a Tony Award-nominated musical that ran on Broadway in 2018-19, is being developed for Netflix.

Go deeper: There has also been a change in thinking due to the streaming revolution. Producers used to be concerned that once audiences have streamed a show, they would be more hesitant to buy a ticket to watch it in person. However, theater professionals now feel that shows which might never otherwise have been on audiences' radars are suddenly able to gain global exposure.

"Think of it as a massive commercial," said Victoria Cairl, a theater marketing and sales strategist.