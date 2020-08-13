KE Holdings (BEKE) has priced its initial public offering of 106M American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing three Class A ordinary shares at $20/ADS for a total offering size of $2.12B.

The ADSs are to kick off trading today on the New York Stock Exchange, and the offering is expected to close on August 17, 2020.

Underwriters' overallotment is additional 15.9M ADSs.

"Given the firm’s strong position in China’s online residential real estate market, its relationships, growth trajectory and which can turn to positive operating profit, and reasonable IPO pricing expectations, the IPO is worth considering," suggests Donovan Jones on Seeking Alpha.

