II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) inks agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Ascatron AB, a leader in silicon carbide epitaxial wafers and devices for power electronics.

In addition, IIVI will acquire all the outstanding interests of the owners of the parent of INNOViON, a leader in ion implantation technology for silicon and compound semiconductor devices.

The acquisitions complement the technology licensed from GE to manufacture SiC devices and modules for power electronics.

The deal should close by the end of the year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.