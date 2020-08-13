Futures trade cautiously before jobless claims numbers

U.S. stock index futures inched between gains and losses overnight after a steady August rally that pushed the S&P 500 to the cusp of fresh record high on Wednesday.

Traders are eyeing the latest round of jobless claims this morning, which are expected to have declined for a second straight week to 1.12M (from 1.186M).

That would be the lowest level in almost five months, but would also mark the 21st week in which claims have topped 1M. Regarding a coronavirus stimulus package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democratic leaders and the White House are still "miles apart."

On the energy front, the IEA said the Covid crisis "has cast a long shadow" over crude demand as it lowered its forecasts for the first time in several months.