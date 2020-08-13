RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) inks a binding term sheet with Dublin, Ireland-based Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (OTC:CMOPF) aimed at advancing/commercializing multiple products.

The companies will co-develop a next-generation H. pylori treatment that Cosmo will exclusively commercialize in Europe. In exchange, it will pay RedHill $7M upfront, $2M when the drug is OK'd in Europe and 30% royalties on net sales. The parties will jointly run clinical trials supporting simultaneous regulatory approvals in the EU and U.S., splitting costs on a 70/30 basis, with RedHill paying the greater proportion.

Cosmo will be the exclusive global manufacturer of the med, Movantik (naloxegol), which RedHill acquired from AstraZeneca in February. RedHill will pay Cosmo €5.5M for technology transfer, formulation and development work.

Cosmo will finance a Phase 3 study evaluating RHB-204 for the treatment of NTM infection caused by Mycobacterium avium Complex (MAC) via an upfront payment of $5M, $7M via two milestone payments in exchange for a 15% royalty on net sales.

The transaction should close in the coming weeks.