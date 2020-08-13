Johnny Rockets joins the menu at FAT Brands

Aug. 13, 2020 6:54 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)FATBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announces the acquisition of the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain from Sun Capital Partners for ~$25M.
  • The company says the deal will be funded through cash on hand and proceeds generated from its securitization facility.
  • The purchase is expected to be completed in September.
  • Following the acquisition, FAT Brands will have more than 700 franchised and company-owned restaurants under its belt, with annual system-wide sales exceeding $700M.
  • FAT +8.50% premarket to $3.83. Shares have recovered nicely from their lows in March.
  • Source: Press Release
