Johnny Rockets joins the menu at FAT Brands
Aug. 13, 2020 6:54 AM ETFAT Brands Inc. (FAT)
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announces the acquisition of the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain from Sun Capital Partners for ~$25M.
- The company says the deal will be funded through cash on hand and proceeds generated from its securitization facility.
- The purchase is expected to be completed in September.
- Following the acquisition, FAT Brands will have more than 700 franchised and company-owned restaurants under its belt, with annual system-wide sales exceeding $700M.
- FAT +8.50% premarket to $3.83. Shares have recovered nicely from their lows in March.
