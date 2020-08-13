Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) +27% premarket after yesterday's FQ4 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

FQ4 highlights: Revenues were up 2% y/y to $199.3M.

FQ4 annual spend (annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts) totaled $593M at the end of the quarter, up 9.6% Y/Y.

AZPN repurchased ~1.3M shares of its common stock for $150M in fiscal year 2020.

During the FQ4, the company generated $99.7M in cash flow from operations and $99.5M in free cash flow.

Cash and equivalents of $287.8M and total borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, of $427.5M at June 30, 2020.

AZPN now expects fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP EPS between $4.78-$5.32 (prior $3.16-$3.48) vs. a consensus of $3.28, and expects revenue between $704-$754M (prior $550-$582M) vs. $597.52M consensus.

Other FY20 guidance: FCF $260-$270M, total bookings $770-$850M and non-GAAP operating income of $374-$420M.

Shares down 19% YTD.

Previously: Aspen EPS beats by $0.41, beats on revenue (Aug. 12)

Related: Aspen Technology (AZPN) Q4 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Aug. 12)