Veru dips after missing FQ3 expectations
Aug. 13, 2020 7:11 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)VERUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reports revenue growth of 10% in FQ3, based on 23% rise in U.S. prescription sales of FC2 to $5.4M.
- Gross margin rate plunged 500 bps to 63%.'
- Cash and cash equivalents were $15.4M as of June 30, 2020 vs. $2.6M as of March 31, 2020.
- The company received approval and positive input from FDA on Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial Design for VERU-111; Phase 3 Trial should commence in 1Q21.
- VERU-111 Phase 1b clinical trial results accepted for presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020 to be held September 19-21, 2020.
- Shares down 4.6% premarket.
- Previously: Veru EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 13)