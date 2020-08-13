Veru dips after missing FQ3 expectations

  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) reports revenue growth of 10% in FQ3, based on 23% rise in U.S. prescription sales of FC2 to $5.4M.
  • Gross margin rate plunged 500 bps to 63%.'
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $15.4M as of June 30, 2020 vs. $2.6M as of March 31, 2020.
  • The company received approval and positive input from FDA on Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial Design for VERU-111; Phase 3 Trial should commence in 1Q21.
  • VERU-111 Phase 1b clinical trial results accepted for presentation at European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2020 to be held September 19-21, 2020.
  • Shares down 4.6% premarket.
