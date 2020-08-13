Tapestry +3% after earnings beat, pointing to return to positive sales growth

Aug. 13, 2020 7:08 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)TPRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) tops FQ4 estimates, led by strong e-commerce growth with digital sales increasing triple digits Y/Y and a return to positive sales growth in Mainland China in the quarter.
  • Sales were down 53% for the Coach business during the quarter to $517.4M and were off 51% for the Kate Spade business to $164.1M.
  • Adjusted gross margin rose to 71.0% of sales vs. 67.3% a year ago. The consensus mark was 67.4%.
  • Tapestry's inventory position fell 5.3% to $737M compared to a year ago.
  • Due to the impact of the pandemic, Tapestry is not providing full-year guidance.
  • Outlook: "As we enter the new fiscal year, we are taking deliberate actions to lower promotional activity and increase AURs across brands, resulting in gross margin expansion, while creating a scalable agile framework, notably through targeted reductions in SG&A. These initiatives are designed to create a strong foundation for profitable expansion over our planning horizon. Therefore, assuming continued steady recovery as we emerge from the pandemic, we would expect a return to sustained topline growth in H2 of FY21, with bottom line growth in each of FY21, 2022 and 2023."
  • Shares of Tapestry are up 2.56% premarket to $16.00.
  • Previously: Tapestry EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue (Aug. 13)
