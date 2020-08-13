3M (NYSE:MMM) +1.7% pre-market after reporting a 6% Y/Y rise in sales during July to $2.8B, driven by increases in its healthcare and consumer segments.

Organic local currency sales rose 3%, while acquisitions added another 3%; foreign currency translation was neutral to sales Y/Y.

July total sales climbed 29% in health care, 9% in consumer, and 6% in safety and industrial, while transportation and electronics fell 7%.

By region, organic sales rose 8% in the U.S. and 6% in the Americas overall, and were flat in EMEA; Asia-Pacific sales declined 1% organically but improved 13% in China.

3M recently reported Q2 earnings and revenue that missed estimates, while continuing to refrain from providing financial guidance amid COVID-19 uncertainty.