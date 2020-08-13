II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) gains 2.4% pre-market after reporting record quarterly revenue and backlog of $746.2M (+106%) and $957M, respectively.

Photonic Solutions revenue increased 24% Y/Y to $517.2M. Compound Semi sales rose 9% to $229M.

Gross margin was 42.3% compared to 37.6% in fiscal Q3 and 38.5% in last year's quarter. Operating margin rose from 15.7% to 16.7% on the year.

For FQ1, IIVI expects $700-750M in revenue (consensus: $717.92M) and $0.45-0.60 (consensus: $0.67).

"I am very pleased with the Finisar integration which continues ahead of expectations, as we accelerated our component strategy and are on track to exceed our first year synergy cost savings goals. Demand in the 3D-Sensing and communications market remains strong as the digital transformation continues, led by continued growth of 5G deployment and network infrastructure upgrades," says CEO Vincent Mattera.

Earnings call starts at 9 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: II-VI EPS beats by $0.40, beats on revenue (Aug. 13 2020)