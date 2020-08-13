Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IONS) affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announces new pricing and reimbursement for Waylivra (volanesorsen) in Germany as an adjunct to diet in adult patients with genetically confirmed familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and at high risk for pancreatitis, in whom response to diet and triglyceride lowering therapy has been inadequate.

The product was launched there a year ago but the initial price was renegotiated per the reimbursement and market access protocol in Germany. The new price, undisclosed, will go into effect on August 15.