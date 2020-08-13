New York City REIT (OTC:NYCI), currently a non-listed REIT, confirms that it will list its class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NYC" on Aug. 18, 2020.

"We look forward to our listing on the NYSE and the enhanced access to capital markets that comes with being a traded company, especially in the current environment where we may be able to capitalize on short-term dislocation in the real estate market," said CEO Michael Weil.

The class A shares being listed on Aug. 18 represent 25% of NYC's outstanding common stock. Every 120 days after the listing, an additional 25% of NYC's stock represented by class B common stock will convert into class A common stock, concluding with all shares listed and freely tradeable within 360 days.