Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) pops after posting active customers growth in Q2 of 13% and record operating cash flow of $54M.

Sales improved each during the quarter and turned positive in June.

"We believe the net sales improvement in the past few months reflects a better overall consumer spending environment combined with our effective marketing and merchandising strategies to capitalize on at-home categories like beauty, loungewear, intimates and accessories," stated co-CEO Mike Karanikolas on the earnings call.

On Wall Street, Cowen and B. Riley both called RVLV well-positioned to take more market share. Raymond James boosted its rating to Strong Buy from Outperform and assigned a price target of $32 (+60% upside).

Shares of Revolve Group are up 21.49% premarket to $23.61.

