SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) reports Q2 sales of $2.18B up ~9.4% Y/Y, representing the 17th consecutive quarter of growth.

Retail comparable store sales of 17.1% were positive for the 4th consecutive quarter, representing a continuation of trends driven by increased consumer demand related to the pandemic.

Net sales for Food Distribution up 16.5% Y/Y to $1.09B; Retail up 10.8% Y/Y to $631.3M whereas Military Distribution declined 5.6% Y/Y to $463M.

Q2 Overall margins: Gross increased 100 bps to 15.5%; operating increased 119 bps to 1.56% and adj. EBITDA too increased 49 bps to 2.71%.

Net long-term debt to adj. EBITDA improved from 3.7x to 2.7x.

Cash generated from operating activities of $69M, leading to an over $40M pay down of LTD improving leverage ratio.

In H1, Co. also repurchased 860,752 shares for a total of $10M, an average price of $11.62/share.

Raised 2020 Outlook: The company raised adj. EPS to $2.40-2.60 from $1.85-2.00; EPS to $2.13-2.41 from $1.48-1.81; Adj. EBITDA to $232-242M from $205-215M; Capex of $80-90M; D&A of $88-92M and adj. effective tax rate of 23.5%-24.5%.

