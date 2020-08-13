Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) has acquired PE-owned insurance software vendor Vertafore in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$5.35B, funded using cash on hand, revolving credit facility, and new debt.

“Vertafore is a fantastic business characterized by clear leadership in its niche market, a strong management team, high customer retention, and a long track record of consistent revenue and cash flow growth,” said Neil Hunn, Roper’s President and CEO. “The acquisition of Vertafore is a great example of our disciplined capital deployment strategy which focuses on durable, long-term cash flow compounding.”

Vertafore is expected to contribute ~$590M of revenue and $290M of EBITDA in 2021.

The transaction should close in Q3 and is expected to be immediately cash accretive.

