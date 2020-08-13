Thinly traded nano cap SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX), fresh off an SEC-imposed trading suspension of more than three months, announces the signing of agreements during Q2 with two not-for-profit integrated delivery networks for its suite of data management applications expected to generate about $2.5M in revenue over five years.

The company says the two customers are a specialty hospital primarily serving children and a fully-integrated multi-hospital facility.

One of the agreements can be terminated by the customer after two years which, if it happens, would reduce the expected revenue to ~$2.2M.

The SEC suspended trading on April 22 while it investigated the validity of a much-hyped multimillion-test order for COVID-19 blood tests, an order subsequently canceled.