Bloomberg sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will offer different tiers, starting with a basic packaged containing Apple Music and Apple TV+ and topping out at a bundle that adds Arcade, News+, and extra iCloud storage.

The tech giant is offering the discounted bundles, dubbed "Apple One" internally, to keep device owners in the ecosystem. Apple One could launch as early as October along with the new iPhone models.

Another bundle will reportedly add virtual fitness class subscriptions that can be accessed through an app for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The classes would rival those offered by Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Nike.

Separately, Apple is planning software and hardware bundles that would include giving Apple TV owners a free year of Apple Arcade.

Apple shares are up 0.4% pre-market to $453.80. Peloton drops 4.1% .

Related: In FQ3, Services revenue accounted for $13.2B of Apple's $59.7B in revenue.