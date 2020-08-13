Yesterday at the JPMorgan Auto Conference, General Motors (NYSE:GM) said it would price its Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at below $60K.

"This car will need to be priced similar to how the industry prices midsize lux SUVs today, maybe a slight premium at the outset. It's a price that won't be high five digits. It won't start with a seven and it won't start with a six," stated GM president Steve Carlisle. Another important factor in the mix is that California and New York cap their state incentives for EV purchases at $60K.

The Lyriq isn't due to arrive to the market until 2022, while GM works on the ecosystem. The model is expected to have 300 miles of expected range on a full charge based on Cadillac testing. Lyriq will offer at-home Level 2 AC charge rates up to 19kW and public DC fast-charging rates of up to 150 kW. Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y and the Polestar 2 could be two competitors for the LYRIQ.

Shares of GM are flat in premarket trading at $28.02. On a YTD look, GM is down 23.44%.

