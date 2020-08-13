China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) to launch a hot pot franchise business by opening its first location in Chongqing by August 31, 2020, providing consumers with a farm-to-table experience.

The company intends to expand the hot pot chain by applying a franchise model operating under it's own brand "Xiangtai Fresh Beef Hot Pot" and expects to increase the number of restaurants to 200 by the end of 2021.

Ms. Zeshu Dai, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "We believe PLIN has tremendous potential and this new business will position the Company to create long-term value."