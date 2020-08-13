Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announces that its revised €43.00 per share offer for diagnostic test maker Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) is no longer valid.

The deadline for a deal was Monday, August 10, contingent on a least 66.67% of QGEN shares tendered. According the settlement agents, only 47.02% of QGEN shares were.

TMO has terminated the acquisition agreement and will receive a $95M payment from QGEN per contract terms.

Thermo Fisher first announced a €39/share offer for QGEN in March, then upped its bid after institutional investors rebelled over, what they considered, an inadequate price considering the sharp spike in demand for QGEN's COVID-19 tests. Certain shareholders were advocating a price of €48 to €52 per share.