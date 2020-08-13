In its preliminary results for the tender offer, Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) announced that ~11.3M shares of Class A Stock were tendered to the offer; representing ~16% of BPYU’s issued and outstanding shares of Class A Stock as of August 12, 2020.

Post settlement BPYU will have ~47.5M shares of Class A Stock outstanding.

Due to the over-subscription, BPYU will accept for purchase on a pro-rata basis ~81.2% of the shares of Class A Stock tendered.

Existing shareholders will have the right to convert any BPYU shares retained as a result of this proration into Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) units and subsequently submit those BPY units for tender at $12/unit prior to the expiration of a similar and concurrent bid that BPY will expire on August 28, 2020.

Class A Stock final shares to be purchased will be announced following completion of the confirmation process, expected on August 18.