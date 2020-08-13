Sequential Brands (NASDAQ:SQBG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.10; GAAP EPS of -$1.78.

Revenue of $22.59M (-14.5% Y/Y).

Shares +12.13% PM.

“Despite the ongoing challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented, it has also demonstrated the durability of our business model and the demand for several of our core brands. While there is still much uncertainty in the macro-environment and the apparel and accessories industry, we believe that we’re on the right path forward to position the Company for long-term growth,” said Sequential Brands Group CEO David Conn.

