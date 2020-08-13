Meredith (NYSE:MDP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 misses by $0.43 ; GAAP EPS of -$3.84.

Revenue of $611.2M (-22.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.74M .

Adjusted EBITDA -53% to $80M.

"Looking ahead, we believe our strong brands and audience reach – which includes nearly 95 percent of American women, 155 million unique monthly digital visitors, and a paid subscription base of 36 million consumers – positions us to enhance the value we deliver to our advertising and marketing partners and continue growing our consumer connection," said CEO Tom Harty.

Shares +0.5% PM.

Press Release