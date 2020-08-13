Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) +2.8% pre-market after reporting stronger than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, including a 40% Y/Y increase in operating cash flow to $151M.

During H1, Wheaton says it sold a record 322K gold equiv. oz. while generating more than $500M in revenues and nearly $330M in operating cash flow, despite temporary shutdowns of some operations due to COVID-19.

Q2 production fell 15.8% Y/Y to 140.1K gold equiv. oz., but gold equiv. oz. sold increased 5.5% to 156.2K, causing revenues to rise 31% to $248M.

Q2 cash operating margin rose 35% Y/Y to $1,170 per gold equiv. oz. sold.

The company trims its full-year production guidance due to the COVID cuts, now seeing 655K-685K gold equiv oz. vs. its original forecast of 685K-725K oz., while maintaining its long-term production forecast of 750K gold equiv. oz. per year on average during 2020-24.

The company also maintained a $0.10/share quarterly dividend.