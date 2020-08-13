Citing supply chain checks, Deutsche Bank downgrades Micron (NASDAQ:MU) from Buy to Hold, seeing "tough quarters ahead" for memory names.

Deutsche conducted the checks after Western Digital's recent earnings disappointment and is now "more negative on the supply-demand balance for the memory sector over the next several quarters."

Analyst Sidney Ho says demand has "dropped off sharply since mid-June" with inventory accumulation in data center and weakening in other key end markets.

Deutsche cuts Micron's price target from $60 to $48, a 1% downside.

Micron shares are down 2.1% pre-market to $47.48.

Wall Street analysts and SA contributors average out to a Bullish rating for Micron, but the Quant rating sits at Neutral.

Previously: Western Digital, peers slide after FQ1 forecast miss (Aug. 05 2020)