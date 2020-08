SRNE, DVAX among premarket gainers

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) +170% on the acquisition of the Johnny Rockets restaurant chain.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEMKT:NTN) +82% to merge with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEMKT:RHE) +20% .

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +28% as COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates robust T Cell driven immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical studies.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) +23% .

Revolve (NYSE:RVLV) +20% on Q2 results.

China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) +17% .

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) +14% on Q2 results.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) +12% on Q2 results.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) +12% .

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) +12% .

LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) +11% .

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) +10% on Q2 results.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) +10% on introduction of the EN7410M module.

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) +10% on Q2 results.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +9% on action against Hindenburg Research for statements believed intended to manipulate stock price.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) +9% .

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) +7% .

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +7% .

Ameri Holdings (NASDAQ:AMRH) +7% .

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) +6% on announcing grant to scale up CpG 1018 Adjuvant capacity to support the global COVID-19 response.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) +6% .

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) +6% as CFO buys $220,000 worth shares.