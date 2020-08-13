Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) confirms that it is open to collaborating with Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) on hydrogen technology even after prior proposals from founder Trevor Milton to the South Korean automaker were rejected.

"Trevor has immense respect for Hyundai and views Hyundai amongst the leaders in hydrogen around the world," a Nikola spokeswoman tells Reuters.

Sources indicate Nikola and Hyundai aren't in current talks, which isn't altogether surprising as the two could be future competitors in the hydrogen space. Last month, Hyundai shipped the first 10 of its Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks to Switzerland with a target of producing 1.6K units by 2025.

Earlier this week, Nikola CFO Kim Brady discussed the company's plans in a talk at the JPMorgan Auto Conference. He didn't detail a timeline for Nikola finding an OEM partner.