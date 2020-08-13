Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Payara-Pacora joint development off Guyana has been placed on hold until the new government conducts a thorough review of the project, according to a local news report.

Pres. Ali says the government has approached Canadian authorities for assistance in finding a suitable qualified person to conduct the review and advise on the way forward, according to Stabroek News.

Exxon had been pressing for a deadline to have its permits approved to make a final investment decision on Payara, but the company apparently must wait first for the review.

The Stabroek block partners - Exxon, Hess (NYSE:HES) and China's Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) - have so far pushed back the expected start date of the 220K bbl/day project by 6-12 months, with first oil now predicted for 2024.

The country's natural resources minister said this week that the new government would decide by the end of August whether to approve the project; it is not clear if Ali's comments contradict the minister's timetable.