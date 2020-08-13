Black Knight InfoServ, LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) has priced an upsized issuance of $1B (from $750M) of its 3.625% senior unsecured notes due September 1, 2028 at 100.0% to yield 3.625%.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually on September 1 and March 1, commencing March 1, 2021.

Closing date is August 26, 2020.

The net proceeds will be deposited into an escrow account and upon release from escrow, Black Knight plans to use the proceeds, along with cash on hand and revolving credit borrowings, for the cash portion of the Optimal Blue acquisition.

Previously: Black Knight plans $750M notes offering to help pay for Optimal Blue deal (Aug. 11)