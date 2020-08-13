RedBall Acquisition Corp. (RBAC) announces the sale of 50M units at $10 each. The deal was led by Goldman Sachs.

Each unit contains one Class A common share and one-third of one warrant struck at $11.50 per share.

It's the first SPAC dedicated to sports, with Billy Beane of Moneyball fame serving as co-chairman. His fellow co-chair will be ex-Goldman partner Gerry Cardinale. The CEO will be former Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboy exec Alec Scheiner.

