For Q2, GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) +17% PM reported revenue of $43.45M (+123.0% Y/Y) beats consensus by $6.84M; same store sales increased 49% to $25.1M.

While online business expanded by 149% Y/Y; led by 167 new commercial customer accounts, commercial division revenues rose 142%.

Gross profit surged 99% to $11.6M.

GAAP net income of $2.6M or $0.07/share vs. $1.1M or $0.04/share in the year ago quarter.

Adj. EBITDA expanded 166% to $4.6M.

As of Aug 12, 2020, cash balance stood at $59.3M; on July 2 it closed on a $48.3M upsized follow-on public offering

With the acquisition of H2O Hydroponics in June and consolidating with its West Lansing operations, GRWG believes that the combined business will generate $8M+ in annual revenues in 2020.

On Aug 12, GrowGeneration inked a partnership with Whole Cites Foundation to donate free product to develop urban farms across the U.S.

With a strong pipeline of M&A, GRWG's corporate goal is to reach 50 stores and 15 states in 2021.

2020 Outlook: Revenue: $170-$175M (consensus of $143.47M); Adj. EBITDA: $17.0-$18.0M; GAAP net income: $7.0-$8.0M

2021 Outlook: Revenue: $245-$260M (consensus of 196.23M); Adj. EBITDA: $26.0-$28.0M.

