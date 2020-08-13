Goldman Sachs starts off coverage on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) with a Buy rating on a positive view of the upside from the Barstool Sports business.

"We believe Barstool Sports’ embedded customer base and content creation engine will drive one of the lowest customer acquisition costs in the sports betting industry, allowing PENN to quickly take share within our proprietary iGaming and Sports Betting models," updates analyst Stephen Grambling.

Grambling sees the potential for sports betting to become a $28B industry and iGaming to become a $9.5B industry.

"We believe the strength of the new customer has been driven by share of wallet shifts within leisure spending, as many forms of travel and entertainment are restricted. In fact, we estimate that more than $230 billion is up for grabs on an annual basis from these restrictions and changes in behavior," said Grambling

Despite a lot of cheerleading from Dave Portnoy, Robinhood users have lightened up a bit on Penn recently.