"The report is believed to include false and/or misleading statements for the sole apparent purpose of negatively manipulating the company’s stock price," says Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), responding to an item yesterday from Hindenburg Research that may have helped send the stock down 12% .

"Sorrento will collaborate with law enforcement and regulators to ensure that any criminal activity is investigated and rectified. Sorrento, through its legal counsel, Paul Hastings LLP, has demanded that the organization cease and desist from illegal and wrongful activity and retract false and/or misleading statements. Sorrento is also considering legal action."

Source: Press Release