AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) has enrolled the first three patients in its Phase 2b OPTION 2 clinical trial to investigate lead candidate MS1819 in cystic fibrosis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

The trial will enroll approx. 30 CF patients with top line data anticipated in H1 2021.

The Phase 2b multi-center study is designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of MS1819 (2.2 gram and 4.4 gram doses in enteric capsules) in comparison against the current porcine enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) standard of care.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the coefficient of fat absorption, with secondary endpoints of stool weight, signs and symptoms of malabsorption and coefficient of nitrogen absorption.

The lead candidate showed positive preliminary data from a 24-subject Phase 2 trial.