Wedbush (Outperform) cuts Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) price target from $48 to $37 after yesterday's earnings report, which showed early signs of a rideshare improvement.

Analyst Daniel Ives notes that rideshare rides were down 70% Y/Y in May, -61% in June, and -54% in July with August showing similar demand as July.

Ives says the 2% decline in revenue per active rider (compared to the 60% rider drop) reflects "both unexpected resilience in ride frequency (among users who did ride during the quarter) as well as improvements in revenue per ride (partially due to the lack of shared rides)."

The analyst sees Lyft's "improved positioning towards reaching profitability" as the key takeaway. The company continues to forecast EBITDA profitability by FQ4 2021 though with 20-25% fewer rides than anticipated.

Ives says Lyft would only need rides to be 5-10% higher than in FQ4 2019 to hit the profitability goal, which the analyst thinks Lyft can accomplish.

Wedbush lowers its 3Q20E estimates for adjusted EBITDA loss to $253M from $172M and the loss per share to $0.81 from $0.52, citing fewer rides and riders than previously estimated.

For 2020/21E, the firm cuts its revenue forecast by 8%/41%, contribution by 6%/32%, adjusted EBITDA by 30%/6%, and adjusts the loss per share to $2.80/$0.56 from $2.37/$0.78.

Lyft shares are down 2.4% pre-market to $29.76.

