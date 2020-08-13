To celebrate the company's 100th anniversary, AMC Theaters (NYSE:AMC) will open more than 100 of its U.S. theaters and offer seats, using social distancing guidelines of course, for 15 cents each for the day, the price it charged in the 1920s.

The announcement comes after the chain's theaters have been largely closed for months due to stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The chain will resume theater operations at more than 100 U.S. locations on that day and approximately 300 more are expected to open in the next two weeks before Disney's "The New Mutants" opens on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros.' "Tenet" on Sept. 3.

The remainder of AMC’s U.S. theaters will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials.

AMC's total return performance vs. S&P 500 over the past six months: