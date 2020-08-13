Following its successful pilot program at JFK International Airport, XpressSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) +5.8% PM signed a contract with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to provide diagnostic COVID-19 testing at Newark Liberty International Airport through its XpresCheck brand; expected to be fully operational in the week of August 17.

It is currently building a modular constructed testing facility within Terminal B, hosting 6 separate testing rooms with a capacity to administer over 350 tests/day.

Commencing Aug 10, XpressSpa will expand its testing services to the traveling public as airport traffic likely to increase in upcoming months.