PUDO (OTCPK:PDPTF) announces 25% growth in its PUDOpoint counter network since the start of second quarter, activating new counters daily in major markets.

"It has taken some time to build a critical mass of partners, Counters, and consumer members, but we are indeed now starting to see PUDOpoint Counter locations in the online checkouts of our online retailer partners, and we are also seeing a steady increase in the number of bulk FFA re-directs going straight to community-based PUDOpoint Counters associated with specific routes rather than make the long trip back to regional courier depots for re-scanning and re-integration," says CEO Frank Coccia.

The company projects a 50:1 parcel consolidation with corresponding environmental benefits throughout the Network within 5 years.

