Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it reached an agreement with the workers' representatives for the San Ciprián aluminum plant in Spain to extend the deadline of the formal consultation period for collective dismissal to Sept. 28.

Alcoa says the agreement is endorsed by the national and regional governments and includes a process to evaluate a potential sale of the 228K mt/year smelter to GFG Alliance.

The formal consultation period began on June 25 and included discussions of a restructuring plan for the facility aimed at ending "persistent and recurring" financial losses.

Liberty House, whose assets already include Europe's biggest aluminum smelter in Dunkirk, France, reportedly has emerged as a strong candidate to buy the San Ciprián smelter.